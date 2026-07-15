Police Launch Public Appeal to Capture Fugitive Drug Lord 'Kanjipani Imran

Sri Lanka Police Headquarters has issued an urgent public appeal seeking information that could lead to the arrest of notorious underworld figure and alleged drug trafficking kingpin Mohommad Najim Mohommad Imran, popularly known as Kanjipani Imran, who has so far evaded capture.

A Fugitive Slipping Through the Net

The appeal, made yesterday, was directed not only at the general public within Sri Lanka but also at Sri Lankan expatriate communities living overseas. Authorities believe that tips from abroad could prove crucial in locating the wanted suspect, suggesting that Kanjipani Imran may have fled the country or is maintaining connections beyond Sri Lanka's borders.

Who Is Kanjipani Imran?

Mohommad Najim Mohommad Imran, widely referred to by his alias Kanjipani Imran, is considered one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile underworld figures. He is alleged to be a key player in the island's illicit drug trade and is currently wanted by law enforcement authorities on serious criminal charges.

Public Urged to Come Forward

Police headquarters stressed the importance of public cooperation in bringing the fugitive to justice. Members of the public who possess any information regarding the whereabouts or activities of Kanjipani Imran are urged to contact the nearest police station or reach out directly to Police Headquarters without delay.

Authorities have assured that information provided by the public will be handled with strict confidentiality, encouraging those who may be hesitant to come forward without fear of reprisal.

The appeal reflects the growing pressure on Sri Lankan law enforcement to clamp down on organised crime and drug networks that continue to pose a serious threat to public safety and national security.

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