Police Issue Clarification Over Viral Video Falsely Linking Child to School Vehicle Fire

Sri Lanka Police have stepped forward to address a viral social media video that falsely claimed an eight-year-old child was responsible for setting fire to a school vehicle, urging the public not to spread unverified information online.

Authorities Move to Counter Misinformation

The police clarification came in response to growing public concern after a video circulating widely across social media platforms suggested that a young child had deliberately set fire to a school car. Authorities confirmed that the claims made in the video do not accurately reflect the findings of their investigation into the incident.

Police have called on members of the public to exercise caution before sharing or reacting to unverified content on social media, particularly when such content involves minors. Officials stressed that spreading false narratives can cause significant harm to individuals and families, especially when children are involved.

A Warning Against Viral Misinformation

This incident highlights a growing concern among law enforcement regarding the rapid spread of unverified videos and claims on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok. Sri Lanka Police have previously issued similar warnings urging citizens to rely only on official communications when seeking accurate information about ongoing investigations.

Police confirmed the viral video does not accurately represent the facts of the case.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified content involving minors.

An official investigation into the school vehicle fire is understood to be ongoing.

Police reminded the public that sharing false information, particularly content that implicates children in criminal activity, can have serious legal and social consequences for those responsible for its spread.

As investigations continue, authorities have assured the public that accurate and verified information will be released through official channels in due course. Sri Lanka Police reiterated their commitment to upholding the truth and protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals, particularly vulnerable members of society such as children.