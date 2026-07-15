Former Minister Mervyn Silva and Five Others Face Indictment Over Alleged State Land Fraud

Former Cabinet Minister Mervyn Silva and former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera are among six individuals who have been formally indicted by the Attorney General in connection with an alleged fraudulent scheme involving State-owned land.

High-Profile Political Figures Named in Case

The indictments, served by the Attorney General, mark a significant development in what authorities describe as a case of misappropriation of government land. Mervyn Silva, a controversial former minister with a long and turbulent political career, and Prasanna Ranaweera, who previously served as a State Minister, are the most prominent figures among the six accused.

The remaining four individuals named in the indictments have not yet been publicly identified in full detail, though all six now face formal legal proceedings before the courts.

Allegations of State Land Misappropriation

The case centres on accusations that the accused were involved in a coordinated effort to fraudulently acquire or misuse land belonging to the State. Such offences carry serious legal consequences under Sri Lankan law, and the involvement of former public officials has drawn considerable public attention to the matter.

The Attorney General's decision to proceed with formal indictments signals that prosecutors believe there is sufficient evidence to pursue the case through the judicial system.

Legal Proceedings to Follow

With the indictments now served, the accused are expected to appear before the relevant court to respond to the charges laid against them. The case is likely to attract continued scrutiny given the political backgrounds of the individuals involved and the serious nature of the allegations concerning public assets.

Sri Lanka has seen increased efforts in recent years to prosecute cases involving the alleged misuse of State resources, and this latest development will be closely watched by both legal observers and the general public.

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