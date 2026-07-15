Negombo Municipal Council Loses NPP Mayor as Robert Heenkenda Steps Down

The National People's Power (NPP)-led Negombo Municipal Council has been thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its mayor, Robert Heenkenda, who has stepped down from the position.

Mayor Exits Post

Heenkenda, who served as the NPP's representative at the helm of the Negombo Municipal Council, tendered his resignation, marking a notable development within the ruling party's local government structure in the Western Province.

The resignation comes as a significant blow to the NPP's grip on the Negombo council, a key municipal body serving one of Sri Lanka's most prominent coastal cities, known for its thriving fishing industry and tourism sector.

Implications for Local Governance

The departure of Mayor Heenkenda raises questions about the stability of NPP-led local authorities and the party's ability to maintain cohesion at the municipal level. Negombo, situated in the Gampaha District, is among the more strategically important urban centres in the country, making the mayoral vacancy a matter of considerable public interest.

Further details regarding the reasons behind Heenkenda's decision to resign have not been fully disclosed at this stage. It remains to be seen how the NPP will move to fill the vacant mayoral position and whether the resignation signals any deeper internal tensions within the party's local government ranks.

Sri Lankan political observers are expected to watch closely as the situation unfolds in the days ahead.