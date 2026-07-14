Sri Lanka's Judicial Service Association Pushes Back Against Proposed Retirement Age Extension for Judges

The Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka has taken a firm stance against proposals to extend the retirement age of judges, formally communicating its opposition directly to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

A Constitutional Concern

The Association, which represents judicial officers across the country, has written to the President expressing its objection to any move that would alter the constitutionally enshrined retirement age applicable to members of the judiciary. The letter signals growing unease within the judicial service over what many officers view as an attempt to interfere with established legal norms governing the courts.

Sri Lanka's Constitution currently sets out clear provisions regarding the tenure and retirement of judges, and the Association argues that any proposal to extend those limits would run contrary to the spirit and letter of those constitutional safeguards.

Protecting Judicial Independence

Observers note that the Association's decision to write directly to the President underscores the seriousness with which judicial officers are treating the matter. The move reflects broader concerns about maintaining the independence and integrity of the judiciary at a time when public trust in state institutions remains a sensitive issue in Sri Lanka.

The Judicial Service Association has not publicly disclosed the full contents of the letter, but sources indicate that the communication clearly urges the President to abandon any plans to push forward with such an extension through legislative or constitutional channels.

Wider Implications

Legal analysts warn that extending the retirement age of sitting judges without broad consensus could set a controversial precedent, potentially opening the door to political influence over judicial appointments and tenures. Critics of such proposals have long argued that strict adherence to constitutionally fixed retirement ages is a cornerstone of an independent judiciary.

The government has yet to issue an official response to the Association's letter. It remains to be seen whether the administration will proceed with the proposed changes or heed the concerns raised by the country's judicial officers.

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