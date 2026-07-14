Mattala 'Ghost' Airport Attracts 19 Investment Proposals in Revival Bid

Sri Lanka's long-dormant Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, widely dubbed one of the world's emptiest airports, has received 19 investor proposals as the government pushes to breathe new life into the troubled facility.

A White Elephant Seeks New Purpose

The airport, located in the Hambantota district in southern Sri Lanka, has carried the unflattering reputation of a "ghost" airport for years, having operated well below capacity since its inauguration in 2013. Built at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, the facility was intended to serve as a major regional aviation hub but struggled to attract airlines and passengers, leaving its vast terminals largely deserted.

Now, authorities are signalling a renewed determination to transform Mattala's fortunes, with 19 formal proposals submitted by prospective investors expressing interest in developing or operating the airport and its surrounding infrastructure.

Proposals Cover a Range of Sectors

The submitted proposals are understood to cover a broad spectrum of potential uses, reflecting growing interest in repurposing the sprawling facility beyond traditional passenger aviation. These include possibilities in cargo operations, aviation training, logistics, and related commercial development — areas that could provide sustainable activity even without high passenger volumes.

Sri Lankan officials view the interest as a positive signal that investors see untapped potential in the strategically located southern hub, which sits in relative proximity to key Indian Ocean shipping lanes.

A Long Road to Recovery

Mattala's struggles have long been a point of political and economic debate within Sri Lanka. Critics have pointed to the airport as a symbol of ill-planned infrastructure spending during the Rajapaksa administration era, while proponents argue its location and facilities offer genuine long-term strategic value if managed correctly.

The airport briefly attracted attention when Sri Lanka explored leasing it to India as part of broader bilateral agreements, though those negotiations did not produce a finalised deal.

With the country having navigated its worst economic crisis in decades and now focused on recovery and attracting foreign investment, the government regards revitalising assets such as Mattala as a priority. Officials are expected to evaluate the 19 proposals and move towards a structured process for selecting viable development partners.

For the communities of Hambantota and the surrounding southern province, a successfully revived airport could mean employment opportunities and improved connectivity — outcomes that have remained elusive since the facility first opened its doors over a decade ago.

Related Video