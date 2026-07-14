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Embilipitiya Man, 26, Arrested for Brutal Murder of Both Parents

14 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Embilipitiya Man, 26, Arrested for Brutal Murder of Both Parents

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody by police after allegedly killing both his parents in a violent attack at their home in Kiralawelketuwa, Embilipitiya, late on the night of the 13th.

Couple Killed in Late-Night Attack

The victims, a married couple residing in the Kiralawelketuwa area of Embilipitiya, were fatally assaulted by their own son using a sharp weapon. The attack, which occurred overnight, left both parents dead at the scene.

Neighbours and local residents expressed shock at the incident, which has sent ripples of distress through the close-knit community in the Embilipitiya area.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

The 26-year-old suspect, identified as the son of the deceased couple, was arrested by Embilipitiya Police following the incident. Authorities moved swiftly to apprehend him in connection with the double killing.

Police are currently conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the motive behind the alleged assault on his own parents.

The bodies of the deceased couple have been handed over to the relevant authorities for post-mortem examination. The case is expected to be taken up before the Embilipitiya Magistrate's Court in the coming days.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

A
Amila Rajapaksha 14 Jul 2026

hope he gets the maximum sentence, courts here are too soft

P
Pasan Liyanage 14 Jul 2026

what kind of animal does this, those poor people

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 14 Jul 2026

drugs must be involved no other reason to kill your own parents

N
Nadeesha Kumari 14 Jul 2026

yes and nobody talks about the drug problem in these areas

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