ITJP Report Exposes Sri Lanka's Decades-Long Failure to Seek Justice for Chemmani Mass Grave Victims

International Rights Body Releases Damning Findings on Chemmani Accountability Gap

The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) has released a new report casting a harsh spotlight on Sri Lanka's continued failure to properly investigate the Chemmani mass grave site and deliver accountability for enforced disappearances connected to it — a wound that has remained open for decades in the country's post-war landscape.

What the Report Reveals

The ITJP's findings centre on the systemic and persistent unwillingness of Sri Lankan authorities to conduct credible, transparent investigations into the enforced disappearances believed to be linked to the Chemmani site in the Northern Province. The report underscores that despite repeated calls from victims' families, civil society organisations, and the international community, meaningful accountability has remained elusive.

Chemmani, located near Jaffna, first drew widespread attention in the late 1990s when a soldier's testimony pointed to the existence of mass graves in the area. Subsequent excavations unearthed human skeletal remains, raising urgent questions about extrajudicial killings during the final stages and aftermath of Sri Lanka's civil conflict. However, follow-up investigations were widely criticised as inadequate and inconclusive.

A Pattern of Impunity

The ITJP report situates Chemmani within a broader pattern of institutional impunity that has long frustrated efforts at transitional justice in Sri Lanka. Among the key concerns highlighted are:

The absence of a thorough and independent forensic investigation into the remains discovered at the site

The failure to identify and prosecute those responsible for any deaths associated with the grave

The continued suffering of families who have never received official confirmation of the fate of their missing loved ones

A lack of political will at both domestic and international levels to compel accountability

Voices of the Affected

Families of the disappeared have waited for more than two decades for answers. The Chemmani case is emblematic of a system that has consistently prioritised impunity over justice.

This sentiment, reflected throughout the ITJP's findings, resonates deeply among Tamil communities in the North and East who continue to search for answers about relatives who vanished during the conflict years.

Calls for Action

The ITJP is calling on the Sri Lankan government and the international community to take concrete steps toward genuine accountability. The organisation has consistently argued that without independent oversight and meaningful judicial processes, the promise of transitional justice in Sri Lanka will remain hollow.

The report arrives at a particularly sensitive time, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate domestic political transitions while facing ongoing scrutiny from United Nations human rights bodies regarding its track record on war-era accountability.

For the families still waiting at Chemmani and across the island's conflict-affected regions, the ITJP's latest report serves as both a documentation of grief long ignored and a renewed demand that the truth — and justice — must not be indefinitely deferred.

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