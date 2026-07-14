Inside Hell: Former Inmate Exposes the Brutal Reality of Sri Lanka's Prison System

A Survivor Speaks Out

A former prisoner has come forward with a deeply troubling account of life behind bars in Sri Lanka, shedding light on the harsh and often inhumane conditions that inmates are forced to endure within the country's correctional facilities.

Overcrowding and Neglect

According to the ex-inmate, severe overcrowding remains one of the most pressing issues plaguing Sri Lanka's prison system. Cells designed to hold a limited number of individuals are reportedly packed far beyond capacity, leaving prisoners with little space to sleep, move, or maintain basic hygiene.

The former detainee described scenes of desperate deprivation, where access to clean water, adequate food, and proper medical attention was far from guaranteed. Many inmates, he revealed, suffer from untreated illnesses due to the chronic shortage of healthcare resources within prison walls.

Violence and Abuse

The account also painted a grim picture of violence within the prison environment. The ex-prisoner alleged that both physical abuse and intimidation were commonplace, with vulnerable inmates frequently subjected to mistreatment at the hands of fellow detainees and, in some instances, prison staff.

The things I witnessed inside those walls are not something any human being should ever have to experience. I came out a changed person — and not for the better.

Mental Health Crisis Behind Bars

Beyond the physical hardships, the psychological toll on inmates was described as devastating. With little to no access to mental health support, many prisoners reportedly descend into severe depression and anxiety during their sentences, with few structured rehabilitation programmes available to help them cope or prepare for reintegration into society.

Calls for Urgent Reform

The former inmate's testimony has reignited calls from civil society groups and human rights advocates for meaningful reform of Sri Lanka's prison system. Critics argue that the current state of the country's jails does little to rehabilitate offenders and instead deepens cycles of crime and social exclusion.

Chronic overcrowding in prison facilities across the island

Inadequate access to food, clean water, and medical care

Allegations of physical abuse and intimidation

Absence of structured mental health and rehabilitation programmes

Poor prospects for successful reintegration into society upon release

Human rights organisations have long flagged Sri Lanka's prison conditions as falling short of international standards, and this latest first-hand account adds renewed urgency to demands that the government take decisive action to address systemic failures within the correctional system.

Government Yet to Respond

At the time of publication, no official response had been issued by the Department of Prisons or the relevant government ministry addressing the specific allegations raised by the former inmate. Advocates say that silence from authorities only deepens public concern about the welfare of those currently incarcerated across the country.

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