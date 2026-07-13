Sajith Blasts Government for Overstepping IMF Targets and Meddling in Judiciary

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack on the current government, accusing it of imposing economic burdens on Sri Lankan citizens that go far beyond the conditions agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while also raising serious concerns about political interference in the country's judiciary.

Exceeding IMF Conditions

Premadasa argued that while the previous administration had entered into a formal agreement with the IMF to help stabilise Sri Lanka's battered economy, the present government has taken measures that surpass even those stipulated requirements — placing an unnecessary and disproportionate strain on ordinary Sri Lankans who are already struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader contended that the government was using the IMF programme as a shield to justify harsh economic policies, when in reality the extent of the burden being placed on the public went well beyond what the international lender had actually demanded.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

In addition to his economic critique, Premadasa raised alarm over what he described as deliberate interference by the government in the functioning of Sri Lanka's judiciary. He stressed that an independent judiciary is a cornerstone of democratic governance and that any attempt to undermine it poses a grave threat to the rule of law in the country.

The opposition leader called on the government to respect the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution and to refrain from actions that could compromise the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system.

A Broader Political Warning

Premadasa's remarks reflect growing tensions between the opposition and the ruling administration as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey. The SJB has consistently positioned itself as a watchdog against what it characterises as government overreach, and these latest accusations are expected to intensify parliamentary debate in the weeks ahead.

The opposition leader urged the public to remain vigilant and hold the government accountable, warning that unchecked executive power combined with economic mismanagement could reverse the fragile gains Sri Lanka has made since its historic economic crisis.

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