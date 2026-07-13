Pillayan Remanded Until July 24 Over 2008 Batticaloa Killings Case

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, widely known as Pillayan, has been placed in further remand custody in connection with a case involving killings that took place in Batticaloa in 2008, with the court ordering his detention to continue until July 24.

Background to the Case

Pillayan, a former militant leader who later transitioned into mainstream politics and served as Chief Minister of the Eastern Province, has been facing serious legal proceedings related to alleged killings carried out in the Batticaloa district during 2008.

The case forms part of a broader effort by Sri Lankan authorities to pursue accountability for acts of violence that occurred during the country's prolonged civil conflict and its turbulent aftermath, particularly in the Eastern Province where armed factions were active during that period.

Court Proceedings

The court issued the remand order extending Pillayan's custody as proceedings in the case continue. He is expected to be produced before the court again when the matter is taken up on July 24, at which point further directions regarding his detention or bail are anticipated.

Pillayan had previously been arrested and has remained in custody as investigators and prosecutors advance the case against him.

Who Is Pillayan?

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan rose to prominence as a senior figure within the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal, a breakaway faction that operated in the Eastern Province. Following the military defeat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, he entered electoral politics and became the Chief Minister of the Eastern Province, a position that marked a significant shift in his public role.

His arrest and continued remand have drawn attention to ongoing legal efforts to address alleged crimes committed during one of Sri Lanka's most turbulent chapters, with the Batticaloa killings case representing a significant test of the country's post-conflict justice process.

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