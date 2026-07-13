Massive Drug Haul: Suspect Nabbed With Rs. 120 Million Worth of ICE in Dompe

Law enforcement authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics trafficking following a major drug bust in the Dompe area, resulting in the arrest of a suspect found in possession of a substantial quantity of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE.

Record Seizure in Dompe

The seized narcotics have been valued at approximately Rs. 120 million, making it one of the more notable drug interceptions recorded in the region in recent times. The arrest underscores the continued efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to clamp down on the distribution and trafficking of dangerous substances across the island.

Growing Threat of ICE in Sri Lanka

Crystal methamphetamine has increasingly emerged as a serious concern for Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies, with the highly addictive stimulant making inroads into both urban and rural communities. Authorities have repeatedly warned of the devastating social consequences associated with the drug's spread.

ICE is a highly potent and addictive form of methamphetamine

The drug has been linked to a surge in drug-related crimes across Sri Lanka

Enforcement agencies have intensified operations targeting narcotics networks island-wide

Investigations into the arrest are currently ongoing, with authorities working to determine whether the suspect is connected to a broader narcotics distribution network operating in the area. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking to the relevant law enforcement bodies, emphasising that community cooperation is vital in combating the narcotics menace.

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course as legal proceedings get underway.