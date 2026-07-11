UN Human Rights Office Calls for Truth and Accountability Over Prison Violence in Sri Lanka

OHCHR Demands Justice Following Deadly Prison Incidents

The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has issued a firm call for truth and accountability in Sri Lanka following incidents of violence inside the country's prison system, urging authorities to conduct transparent investigations and ensure justice for victims.

UN Urges Transparent Investigations

The OHCHR stressed that those responsible for any unlawful use of force within Sri Lankan prisons must be held accountable, and that victims and their families deserve clear, honest answers about what occurred. The office underlined that impunity cannot be allowed to persist in such cases.

The UN body emphasized that the right to life and the prohibition against torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment apply fully within detention facilities, and that states carry an obligation to protect all individuals held in their custody.

Broader Concerns Over Prison Conditions

The call from the OHCHR comes amid longstanding concerns about overcrowding, inadequate resources, and governance challenges within Sri Lanka's prison network. Human rights advocates have for years highlighted the vulnerability of inmates and the need for systemic reform within the country's detention and penal infrastructure.

There must be truth and accountability for all acts of violence that occur within prison walls — the families of victims deserve nothing less.

The UN office called on Sri Lankan authorities to cooperate fully with independent oversight mechanisms and to take concrete steps to prevent future incidents, including by reviewing use-of-force protocols and improving conditions of detention across all facilities.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, Sri Lankan authorities had not issued a formal public response to the OHCHR statement. Civil society groups within the country have welcomed the UN's position, calling on the government to act swiftly and transparently in addressing the concerns raised at the international level.

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