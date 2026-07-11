Opposition Tables No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Over Negombo Prison Deaths

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has led a coordinated parliamentary push against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara, with opposition lawmakers formally signing a No-Confidence Motion (NCM) targeting the minister over his handling of the deadly unrest at Negombo Prison.

A Direct Challenge to the Justice Minister

The motion, signed by Premadasa alongside a bloc of opposition Members of Parliament, accuses Minister Nanayakkara of dereliction of duty in connection with the violence that erupted at the Negombo Prison facility. The incident resulted in casualties among both prison officers and inmates, drawing widespread public concern and sharp political scrutiny.

Opposition Cites Ministerial Negligence

By tabling the No-Confidence Motion in Parliament, the opposition is formally placing responsibility for the prison crisis at the feet of the minister who oversees the country's justice and correctional services system. The move signals that opposition parties believe the government's response to the Negombo Prison tragedy was wholly inadequate.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa spearheaded the signing of the motion

Multiple opposition MPs added their signatures in a show of unified pressure

The NCM directly cites dereliction of duty as grounds for the challenge

The unrest at Negombo Prison left both inmates and prison staff among the casualties

Political Pressure Mounts

The filing of a No-Confidence Motion represents one of the strongest parliamentary tools available to the opposition, and its deployment signals deep dissatisfaction with how Minister Nanayakkara has managed one of Sri Lanka's most serious prison incidents in recent memory. The Negombo Prison disturbance has reignited longstanding concerns about overcrowding, security lapses, and governance within the country's correctional institutions.

The opposition's move reflects growing public and political frustration over accountability within Sri Lanka's prison administration, with lawmakers demanding answers over how the situation was allowed to escalate to fatal levels.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the motion and whether it will command sufficient parliamentary support to advance further. The development is expected to intensify debate in the coming sessions of Parliament regarding the state of Sri Lanka's prison system and ministerial responsibility.