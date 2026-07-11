Parliamentary Finance Committee Calls for Accountability After $2.5 Million Cyber Fraud Struck Sri Lanka's Debt Payment System

Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has concluded that the loss of US$2.5 million during the country's foreign debt repayment process to Australia was a deliberate act of cybercrime and theft, with the committee's final report recommending that all individuals responsible be held accountable.

A Clear Case of Cyber Theft

COPF Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva confirmed the committee's findings, describing the incident as an unambiguous case of criminal cyber activity rather than an administrative oversight or procedural error. The stolen funds were intended as part of Sri Lanka's foreign debt repayment obligations directed toward Australia.

The final report, which represents the conclusion of the committee's in-depth investigation into the matter, points to systemic failures within the institutions responsible for managing the transaction, raising serious concerns about the security protocols governing Sri Lanka's international financial transfers.

Systemic Failures Under the Spotlight

Beyond identifying the nature of the crime itself, the COPF report highlights deeper vulnerabilities in the systems and processes that were in place at the time of the fraud. The committee's findings suggest that stronger safeguards and oversight mechanisms could have prevented the loss of public funds on such a significant scale.

The incident involved the misdirection of US$2.5 million during a foreign debt repayment to Australia.

The COPF classified the incident as a clear act of cybercrime and theft.

The final report recommends formal action against all parties deemed responsible.

The investigation revealed systemic weaknesses in financial transfer security protocols.

Calls for Accountability

The committee has made it explicitly clear that those responsible for both the criminal act and any negligence that enabled it must face appropriate consequences.

The COPF's recommendations signal a strong push for institutional reform within Sri Lanka's public financial management framework. At a time when the country is navigating a delicate economic recovery, the misappropriation of funds earmarked for debt repayment carries consequences not only for public finances but also for Sri Lanka's credibility with international creditors.

Authorities and relevant state institutions are now expected to act on the committee's recommendations, with public and parliamentary scrutiny likely to intensify as the case moves forward.

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