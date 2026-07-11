Turkish Airlines Flight Circles Sri Lankan Waters Following Reported Bird Strike

A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to circle over waters off Sri Lanka following a reported bird strike, according to available information on the incident.

The aircraft was compelled to hold its position in the air near Sri Lanka after the bird strike was reported, a situation that would have prompted the flight crew to carry out standard safety assessments before proceeding further.

What Is a Bird Strike?

A bird strike occurs when a bird or a flock of birds collides with an aircraft, most commonly during takeoff, approach, or landing phases of a flight. Such incidents can pose serious risks to aircraft engines and other critical systems, requiring pilots to follow strict emergency protocols to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.

Standard Procedure Followed

Circling or holding patterns are a common precautionary response when flight crews need additional time to assess potential damage and coordinate with air traffic control. Pilots are trained to conduct thorough checks before deciding whether to continue to their destination, divert to the nearest suitable airport, or declare an emergency.

Turkish Airlines is one of the world's largest carriers by number of destinations served, operating flights across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. The airline regularly operates routes that pass through or near South Asian airspace, including Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the flight number, the number of passengers on board, and the outcome of the incident were not immediately available. Authorities are expected to provide additional information as the situation develops.

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