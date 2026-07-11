Sajith Premadasa Accuses Government of Silencing Him on Paddy Price Crisis in Parliament

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious allegations against the government, claiming he was deliberately prevented from raising concerns about paddy pricing during parliamentary proceedings on Friday.

Allegations of Parliamentary Suppression

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, stated that attempts were made by the ruling side to block him from speaking on an issue that directly affects the livelihoods of Sri Lanka's farming communities. The Opposition Leader described the move as an effort to suppress legitimate debate on a matter of urgent national concern.

Paddy Prices at the Centre of the Dispute

The paddy pricing issue has been a growing point of contention in Sri Lanka, with farmers across the island expressing frustration over what many describe as inadequate guaranteed prices for their harvests. Opposition politicians have repeatedly argued that the government's policies fail to offer sufficient protection to the agricultural sector.

Premadasa indicated that the silencing of opposition voices on such matters reflected a broader pattern of the government avoiding accountability on issues critical to rural communities.

A Pattern of Concern for Farmers

Sri Lanka's paddy farming sector supports a significant portion of the rural population, and pricing disputes have historically triggered widespread protests. Opposition parties have consistently called for more transparent and farmer-friendly pricing mechanisms to ensure that cultivators receive a fair return on their labour.

The incident in Parliament has drawn attention to tensions between the government and opposition benches, with critics arguing that open debate on economic issues affecting ordinary citizens must not be curtailed under any circumstances.

No immediate response from the government regarding Premadasa's allegations was available at the time of reporting.

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