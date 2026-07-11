CAA Raids Expose Expired Medical Supplies at Private Laboratories Across Sri Lanka

Authorities Uncover Alarming Stockpiles of Out-of-Date Medical Items

Officials from the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) have launched a crackdown on private laboratories across Sri Lanka, uncovering significant quantities of expired medical equipment and chemical substances during a series of targeted raids.

What Was Found During the Inspections

The inspections revealed deeply concerning conditions at several private medical testing facilities, where outdated materials were found to be in storage and, in some cases, reportedly still in use. Among the items discovered were expired chemical reagents and medical supplies that had long surpassed their recommended usage dates.

Large quantities of expired chemical substances used in diagnostic testing

Out-of-date medical equipment stored at inspected laboratory premises

Materials believed to have been retained beyond their safe operational period

A Serious Public Health Concern

The discovery has raised serious alarms over patient safety at private diagnostic facilities, as the use of expired reagents and medical materials can lead to inaccurate test results, potentially endangering the lives of patients who rely on those findings for critical medical decisions.

The Consumer Affairs Authority has signalled its intention to pursue strict action against any establishments found to be in violation of consumer protection and public health standards.

CAA Pledges Continued Oversight

The CAA has indicated that these raids are part of a broader, ongoing effort to ensure compliance with regulations governing the storage, handling, and use of medical and chemical supplies at private health facilities throughout the country. Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected irregularities at private laboratories to the relevant oversight bodies.

Further details regarding the number of facilities raided and any legal proceedings arising from the inspections are expected to be released by the CAA in due course.