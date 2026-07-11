Ayomal Perera Shatters 26-Year-Old National Record in 400m Hurdles

Sri Lankan athletics has a new milestone to celebrate, as sprinter Ayomal Perera has broken the national record in the 400 metres hurdles — a mark that had stood for 26 years and was long considered one of the most enduring benchmarks in local track and field.

A Record That Stood for Over Two Decades

The 400 metres hurdles national record had remained untouched for 26 years, a testament to just how difficult the standard had been to surpass. Perera's achievement represents not only a personal triumph but also a landmark moment for Sri Lankan athletics as a whole, signalling that a new generation of competitors is ready to push the boundaries of what was thought possible on the national stage.

Fresh Hope for Sri Lankan Track and Field

The record-breaking performance has been welcomed with excitement across the country's sporting community, with athletics enthusiasts and officials alike acknowledging its significance. Breaking a national record that has survived for more than a quarter of a century demands exceptional athleticism, discipline, and competitive courage — qualities Perera demonstrated in full.

Sri Lanka's track and field fraternity has often looked to breakthrough performances of this nature to inspire the next wave of young athletes to pursue the sport at the highest level. Perera's feat is expected to generate renewed interest in competitive athletics, particularly among aspiring hurdlers across the island.

A Moment for National Pride

For a nation that closely follows cricket and football, moments of individual brilliance in athletics carry special weight. Ayomal Perera's achievement is one that Sri Lankan sports fans can celebrate with genuine pride, as it places the country back on the regional athletics map in a discipline where sustained excellence has historically proven elusive.

Further details regarding the exact timing and the venue at which the record was set are expected to be confirmed by national athletics authorities in the coming days.

Related Video