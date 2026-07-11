SJB Pradeshiya Sabha Member Nabbed With Illegal Firearm in Ambalangoda

An elected local government representative from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has been taken into custody after being found in possession of an illegal firearm, police confirmed.

The arrest was carried out by the Galle District Crimes Division, with the suspect identified as a sitting member of the Ambalangoda Pradeshiya Sabha representing the SJB.

Arrest Details

Officers from the Galle District Crimes Division moved against the pradeshiya sabha member following investigations that led them to the illegal weapon. The member was apprehended and taken in for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry into the possession of the unlicensed firearm.

Legal Proceedings

The arrested individual is expected to face charges in connection with the unlawful possession of a firearm under Sri Lanka's stringent firearms regulations. Authorities have indicated that the investigation remains active as police look into the circumstances surrounding how the weapon came to be in the politician's possession.

The incident has drawn attention to concerns over the prevalence of illegal weapons among individuals in positions of public authority. Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have in recent years intensified crackdowns on unlicensed firearms across the country.

Further details regarding the case are expected to be made available as the investigation progresses.