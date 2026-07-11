Sri Lanka's Foreign Reserves Dip 6.2% in June Despite Central Bank's Aggressive Dollar Purchases

Sri Lanka's gross official foreign reserves fell by 6.2 percent in June 2026, according to the latest data, raising fresh questions about the pace of reserve accumulation as the island nation continues its economic recovery.

Reserves Under Pressure

The decline recorded in June marks a notable setback for Sri Lanka's efforts to rebuild its external buffers, which were severely depleted during the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory. While the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been actively working to strengthen the reserve position, the June figures indicate that outflows during the month outpaced incoming foreign currency.

Central Bank Steps Up Dollar Purchases

Despite the monthly dip, the Central Bank has demonstrated a firm commitment to building reserves over a longer horizon. In the first six months of 2026, the monetary authority purchased more than US$556 million in foreign currency from the open market — a significant intervention aimed at shoring up the country's external financial position.

This aggressive dollar-buying strategy reflects the Central Bank's determination to maintain a stable reserve base, even as global economic uncertainties and domestic repayment obligations continue to exert pressure on Sri Lanka's external accounts.

Why This Matters

Foreign reserves serve as a critical cushion for any economy, enabling a country to meet its import obligations, service external debt, and defend its currency in times of stress. For Sri Lanka, maintaining an adequate level of reserves is particularly important given the conditions attached to its ongoing International Monetary Fund programme.

A decline in reserves can signal vulnerability to external shocks.

Adequate reserve levels are a key benchmark under Sri Lanka's IMF recovery programme.

The Central Bank's active market purchases indicate a proactive approach to managing the reserve position.

Looking Ahead

Analysts will be watching closely in the coming months to see whether the Central Bank's sustained intervention in the foreign exchange market is sufficient to reverse the downward trend seen in June. With Sri Lanka still navigating the complexities of debt restructuring and economic stabilisation, the trajectory of foreign reserves remains one of the most closely monitored indicators of the country's financial health.

The Central Bank's purchase of over half a billion US dollars in foreign currency during the first half of 2026 underscores the importance authorities place on rebuilding external buffers as a cornerstone of the broader economic recovery.

Further data on reserve movements in the months ahead is expected to provide a clearer picture of whether Sri Lanka's external position is on a sustainable path to recovery.

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