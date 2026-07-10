Thrilling One-Wicket Win Seals Historic Youth ODI Series Victory Over India for Sri Lanka U19

Sri Lanka's Under-19 cricket team delivered a stunning performance under pressure, defeating India Under-19 by a single wicket in the third and deciding Youth One Day International to clinch the series 2-1.

A Nail-Biting Finish

The young Lankan cricketers held their nerve in a tense final over to complete one of the most dramatic victories in recent youth cricket history. Needing to chase down India's total, Sri Lanka's lower order batters showed remarkable composure to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with just one wicket remaining.

The win marks a significant achievement for Sri Lankan youth cricket, as the team came from behind in the series — having faced early pressure from a strong Indian side — to ultimately triumph when it mattered most.

Series Turnaround

India had begun the three-match series with confidence, but Sri Lanka's young cricketers demonstrated growing resilience as the series progressed. Winning the final two matches to secure a 2-1 series result, the Sri Lankan side proved their quality against one of Asia's most formidable youth cricket programmes.

Bright Future for Lankan Cricket

The victory is expected to provide a major boost to Sri Lanka Cricket's development pipeline, with several players in the squad considered strong prospects for the senior national team in the coming years. The performance will be seen as a welcome sign of progress for the island nation's cricketing future.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka celebrated the result, with many taking to social media to praise the determination and fighting spirit shown by the young squad throughout the series.

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