Amnesty International Demands Sri Lanka Account for Deaths Following Prison Transfers

Rights Body Calls for Urgent Accountability

Amnesty International has called on Sri Lankan authorities to provide a full and transparent account of deaths that occurred following the transfer of prisoners between detention facilities, raising serious concerns about the treatment of inmates in the country's prison system.

What Happened

The international human rights organisation stated that Sri Lanka must urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of individuals who died after being relocated from one prison to another. Amnesty International stressed that the government has a legal and moral obligation to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all persons in state custody, regardless of the nature of their detention.

The organisation has demanded that authorities conduct independent, impartial, and thorough investigations into each death, and that the findings be made publicly available. Amnesty International also called for those responsible for any mistreatment or negligence to be held accountable under the law.

Concerns Over Prison Conditions

The calls come amid broader concerns about conditions inside Sri Lanka's prisons, which have long been criticised by human rights groups for overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and allegations of ill-treatment of detainees. Amnesty International underscored that the deaths following prison transfers must not be dismissed or overlooked, and that families of the deceased deserve answers.

Amnesty International has emphasised that every person deprived of their liberty retains their fundamental human rights, and that states bear full responsibility for the lives and safety of those held in their custody.

Tamil Community Concerns

The issue has drawn particular attention in relation to Tamil detainees, with advocacy groups highlighting what they describe as a pattern of neglect and abuse affecting minority prisoners. Amnesty International's intervention adds significant international weight to calls from local civil society organisations and Tamil community representatives who have long sought accountability from Colombo over the treatment of prisoners.

Government Yet to Respond Publicly

At the time of reporting, Sri Lankan government authorities had not issued a formal public response to Amnesty International's demands. Rights groups have urged the government to engage constructively with the concerns raised rather than allowing the matter to go unaddressed, warning that continued silence would further erode public confidence in the country's criminal justice and prison management systems.

Observers say the international spotlight on Sri Lanka's prison system adds fresh pressure on the government as it seeks to rebuild its reputation on human rights following years of scrutiny by international bodies over alleged wartime abuses and post-war accountability failures.

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