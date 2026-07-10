Terrifying Mid-Air Scare: Ryanair Passenger Almost Sucked Out as Cabin Window Comes Loose Over Greece

A Ryanair passenger experienced a harrowing ordeal on Friday when a cabin window became dislodged mid-flight, nearly pulling the individual out of the aircraft before the plane was forced to turn back to Greece shortly after take-off.

What Happened On Board

The frightening incident unfolded shortly after the Ryanair flight departed from a Greek airport, when a window panel came loose inside the cabin. The sudden dislodging of the window created a dangerous situation, placing the passenger seated nearest to it in immediate peril as the pressure differential threatened to pull them outward.

Crew members on board responded swiftly to bring the situation under control as panic spread among those seated nearby. The flight crew wasted no time in making the decision to abandon the journey and return the aircraft to Greece, prioritising the safety of all passengers and staff on board.

Emergency Return to Greece

The aircraft was turned around and landed safely back at the departure airport, where passengers were able to disembark without further incident. Authorities and ground staff were on standby to receive the flight upon its return.

Concerns Over Aviation Safety

The incident has once again drawn public attention to aircraft maintenance standards and passenger safety protocols, particularly among budget carriers operating busy European routes. Aviation safety experts have long emphasised the critical importance of rigorous pre-flight checks to prevent mechanical failures of this nature.

The flight was operated by Ryanair, one of Europe's largest low-cost airlines.

The window became dislodged shortly after the aircraft took off from Greece.

The plane made an emergency return to the departure airport.

No fatalities were reported as a result of the incident.

Ryanair had not issued a detailed public statement on the matter at the time of reporting. Investigations are expected to be carried out to determine the precise cause of the window failure and whether any lapses in pre-flight safety inspections may have contributed to the scare.

Incidents such as this serve as a stark reminder that even routine flights carry inherent risks, and that aviation authorities must remain vigilant in enforcing safety standards across all carriers.

Passengers who were on board the affected flight are understood to have been left shaken by the experience. Sri Lankan travellers and frequent flyers transiting through European airports are advised to remain informed about the safety records of airlines they choose to use.