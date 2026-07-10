Parliamentary Committee Rules USD 2.5 Million Treasury Loss a Cybercrime Incident

Sri Lanka's Legislature Points to Cyber Attack Behind Multi-Million Dollar Public Fund Loss

A Sri Lankan parliamentary oversight committee has concluded that the loss of USD 2.5 million from the country's Treasury was the result of a cybercrime, marking one of the most significant cyber-related financial breaches to be officially acknowledged at the highest levels of government in the island nation.

Committee Findings

The parliamentary panel, tasked with scrutinising public financial management, determined that the substantial sum was siphoned from Treasury accounts through what it characterised as a cybercriminal operation. The finding brings formal legislative weight to what had previously been a matter of internal government concern, and raises serious questions about the robustness of Sri Lanka's public financial security infrastructure.

The loss of USD 2.5 million — equivalent to hundreds of millions of Sri Lankan rupees — represents a significant blow to a nation that has only recently begun navigating its way out of a devastating economic crisis.

Broader Implications for Public Financial Security

The committee's ruling is expected to trigger renewed scrutiny of cybersecurity protocols within Sri Lanka's Treasury and related financial institutions. Experts have long warned that government financial systems across South Asia remain vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and this incident appears to validate those concerns.

The breach involved the loss of USD 2.5 million in Treasury funds

A formal parliamentary panel has officially classified the incident as cybercrime

The finding raises urgent questions about government cybersecurity readiness

Calls for Accountability

The parliamentary determination is likely to intensify demands for a thorough investigation into how the breach occurred, who was responsible, and what systemic failures allowed such a loss to take place. Opposition legislators and civil society groups are expected to press the government for full transparency on the matter, including details of any law enforcement action taken to date.

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery, incidents of this nature threaten to further erode public confidence in the government's ability to safeguard state finances. Authorities have yet to publicly announce any arrests or formal charges in connection with the cybercrime.

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