Alleged Pyramid Scheme Operator Eyes Sri Lankan Television Market With New Channel Launch

An individual with alleged ties to pyramid scheme operations is reportedly making moves to enter Sri Lanka's mainstream media landscape, with plans to launch a dedicated television channel, raising serious concerns among consumer protection advocates and regulatory authorities.

A Controversial Figure Eyes the Airwaves

The development has drawn widespread attention and criticism, as the individual behind the venture has been linked to pyramid scheme activities — a form of fraudulent investment model that has repeatedly caused significant financial harm to ordinary Sri Lankans across the country.

Pyramid schemes, which are illegal under Sri Lankan law, typically lure participants with promises of high returns, generating profits primarily by recruiting new members rather than through any legitimate business activity. When recruitment slows, the scheme inevitably collapses, leaving the vast majority of participants with devastating financial losses.

Concerns Over Media Credibility and Regulation

The prospect of such an operator gaining access to a broadcast media platform has prompted questions about the robustness of Sri Lanka's regulatory framework governing television licensing. Critics argue that authorities must conduct thorough background checks on individuals and entities seeking to operate broadcast media outlets in the country.

Television broadcasting in Sri Lanka falls under the purview of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation Act and relevant telecommunications regulations.

Licensing approvals are subject to government and regulatory body scrutiny.

Media watchdogs have called for greater transparency in the channel approval process.

Public Warned to Remain Vigilant

Allowing individuals with fraudulent financial track records to control media platforms poses a direct threat not only to consumers but to the integrity of public information, observers warn.

Consumer advocacy groups are urging the relevant authorities to investigate the background of the operator thoroughly before granting any broadcast licence. They stress that a television channel, if granted to such an individual, could potentially be used as a tool to further promote dubious financial schemes to a wider and more vulnerable audience.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on pyramid and Ponzi scheme operators following numerous high-profile collapses that left thousands of families in financial ruin. Whether those efforts will extend to scrutinising media licence applications remains to be seen.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor this developing story closely.