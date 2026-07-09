Sri Lanka Weighs Social Media Ban for Children Under 16, Prime Minister Tells Parliament

The Sri Lankan government is actively exploring measures to restrict or outright ban social media access for children under the age of 16, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya revealed in Parliament on Thursday.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure while responding to a question posed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya Gampaha District parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna during the parliamentary session held on the 8th.

Growing Concerns Over Children's Online Safety

The announcement signals a significant shift in the government's approach to regulating digital platforms, particularly as concerns mount across Sri Lanka regarding the impact of social media on the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya indicated that the administration is currently weighing its options, which range from imposing strict access restrictions to implementing a full prohibition on social media use for minors below the specified age threshold.

A Regional and Global Trend

Sri Lanka's consideration of such a policy places it alongside several other nations that have recently moved to introduce or debate similar legislation. Australia, for instance, passed landmark laws late last year prohibiting children under 16 from accessing social media platforms.

Child safety advocates and education experts in Sri Lanka have long called for stronger regulatory frameworks to protect minors from harmful online content, cyberbullying, and the addictive nature of social media algorithms.

Next Steps

While no firm legislative proposal has yet been tabled, the Prime Minister's statement suggests that formal policy discussions are well underway. Parliament is expected to receive further details as the government refines its position on the matter.

The move is likely to spark debate among lawmakers, parents, digital rights groups, and technology companies operating within Sri Lanka, as stakeholders weigh the balance between child protection and freedom of access to information.

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