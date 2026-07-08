SLPP Calls on Sajith Premadasa to Urgently Convene Opposition Meeting Over Judicial Retirement Age Controversy

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has called on Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to immediately convene a meeting of opposition parties to coordinate a unified response against the government's proposed move to extend the retirement ages of Superior Court judges.

SLPP National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa made the appeal directly to Premadasa, who also leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), urging swift action to mount a stronger challenge against the National People's Power (NPP) administration's controversial judicial reform push.

Opposition Urged to Close Ranks

Rajapaksa's call signals growing unease among opposition parties over what they view as a potentially contentious attempt by the NPP government to alter the terms of service for judges serving in the country's highest courts. By reaching across to the SJB-led opposition, the SLPP appears to be seeking a broader, cross-party front against the proposed changes.

The request underscores the sensitivity surrounding judicial independence in Sri Lanka, with opposition figures evidently concerned that extending retirement ages could have far-reaching implications for the composition and independence of the Superior Court bench.

Pressure Mounts on Government

The NPP administration has yet to formally respond to the opposition's coordinated pushback. However, the SLPP's move to align itself with its long-standing political rival, the SJB, reflects the significance opposition lawmakers are placing on the issue.

Political observers note that any reform touching on the judiciary invariably draws intense scrutiny in Sri Lanka, where the independence of the courts has historically been a flashpoint in national political debate.

It remains to be seen whether Premadasa will heed the call and bring together the various opposition factions for a joint discussion, or whether each party will pursue its own course of action against the proposed retirement age extension.