Commercial Bank of Ceylon Dominates FinanceAsia Awards 2026 with Historic Seven-Title Achievement

Commercial Bank of Ceylon has cemented its position as Sri Lanka's premier financial institution by clinching seven prestigious accolades at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, marking the most successful performance ever recorded by a Sri Lankan bank at the internationally recognised awards programme.

A Record-Breaking Fifteenth Consecutive Title

The Colombo-headquartered banking giant was once again crowned Best Bank in Sri Lanka, an honour it has now held for an unprecedented 15 consecutive years. The remarkable winning streak underscores the institution's enduring dominance in a competitive and rapidly evolving financial landscape, setting a benchmark that no other Sri Lankan bank has come close to matching.

Beyond the flagship Best Bank title, Commercial Bank secured six additional awards spanning critical areas of modern banking, making this year's haul the largest collection of FinanceAsia honours ever amassed by a single Sri Lankan institution in a single year.

What the Achievement Signals

The FinanceAsia Awards are widely regarded across the Asia-Pacific region as a rigorous measure of banking excellence, evaluating institutions on criteria including financial performance, innovation, customer service, and governance. Being recognised across seven distinct categories signals that Commercial Bank's strengths are broad-based rather than confined to any single area of operations.

For Sri Lankan banking stakeholders, the achievement arrives at a time when the country's financial sector is navigating a period of post-economic crisis recovery, lending the milestone added significance. A bank sustaining and expanding its record of international recognition under such conditions speaks directly to the resilience of its underlying business model.

A Legacy Built Over Fifteen Years

Fifteen consecutive Best Bank in Sri Lanka titles from FinanceAsia represent more than a collection of trophies — they reflect a consistent institutional philosophy centred on prudent management, customer-focused innovation, and sound financial stewardship. Very few banks anywhere in the Asia-Pacific region can point to an unbroken run of recognition of this duration at such a competitive forum.

The latest triumph is expected to further reinforce confidence among investors, depositors, and corporate clients in the bank's long-term stability and strategic direction as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic rebuilding effort.