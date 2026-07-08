Namal Rajapaksa's Krrish Case Set for November 16 Hearing at Colombo High Court

The Colombo High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 16 in the ongoing case filed against Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The case, which centres on allegations connected to the controversial Krrish real estate project, has drawn significant public attention given the high-profile nature of the accused and the wider scrutiny surrounding financial dealings linked to prominent political figures in Sri Lanka.

Namal Rajapaksa, who represents the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in Parliament, has been at the centre of the legal proceedings, which form part of broader efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to examine alleged financial irregularities involving public figures.

The Krrish project, a large-scale real estate development that was proposed for Colombo, previously attracted controversy over the circumstances under which approvals and agreements were reportedly facilitated.

The November 16 date has been set as the next formal step in the judicial process, with the Colombo High Court overseeing the matter. Further details regarding the proceedings are expected to emerge as the hearing date approaches.

The case continues to be closely watched by legal observers and the general public alike, as Sri Lanka's judiciary presses ahead with high-profile cases involving members of the political establishment.

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