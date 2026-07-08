Opposition MP Mujibur Slams Government Over Negombo Prison Unrest, Says Crisis Was Preventable

Opposition Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman has levelled sharp criticism at the government following recent unrest at the Negombo Prison, asserting that the situation could have been avoided had authorities acted responsibly and in a timely manner.

MP Questions Government's Handling of Prison Crisis

Speaking out on the matter, MP Mujibur Rahman drew attention to statements made by a senior prison official, using them to challenge the government's narrative surrounding the incident at the Negombo correctional facility. The opposition lawmaker argued that the turmoil that unfolded was not inevitable, but rather the result of negligence and a failure of proper prison administration.

The MP's remarks have added fresh political pressure on the government at a time when the state of Sri Lanka's prison system has come under increased public scrutiny. Overcrowding, inadequate resources, and lapses in security management have long been cited as persistent concerns within the country's correctional institutions.

Calls for Accountability

MP Mujibur Rahman has called on the relevant authorities to provide a transparent and comprehensive explanation to both Parliament and the public regarding the circumstances that led to the unrest. He stressed that those responsible for any failures in prison management must be held accountable.

The opposition has used this incident to highlight what it describes as a broader pattern of mismanagement within state institutions under the current administration, urging the government to take immediate corrective measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Negombo Prison episode has reignited debate among lawmakers and civil society groups about the urgent need for structural reforms within Sri Lanka's prison system, with advocates calling for improved conditions, better-trained staff, and stronger oversight mechanisms.