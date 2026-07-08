Colombo Court Sets September Hearing in State Funds Misuse Case Against Ranil Wickremesinghe

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court has scheduled a September hearing date for the ongoing case against former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his former Presidential Secretary, relating to allegations of misuse of state funds.

The court issued the order on Wednesday, the 8th, setting the stage for further proceedings in a case that has drawn considerable public attention given the seniority of those implicated.

High-Profile Defendants

Wickremesinghe, who served as Sri Lanka's President during a particularly turbulent period in the country's recent economic history, now faces legal scrutiny alongside his former Presidential Secretary over the alleged misappropriation of government funds.

The case is being heard before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, one of the island's principal lower courts handling matters of this nature.

Proceedings Ongoing

With the September date now confirmed, legal observers and the general public alike will be watching developments closely. The allegations touch on the conduct of the highest levels of the executive branch, raising broader questions of accountability and transparency in public office.

Further details of the specific charges and the evidence to be presented are expected to emerge as the case progresses toward its next scheduled court appearance.