Sri Lankan Reggae Icons JAYASRI Take Their Sound to European Stages This Summer

Sri Lanka's beloved reggae ambassadors JAYASRI are making waves on the international music scene once again, embarking on a full-band European tour as part of their summer 2026 commitments — continuing a remarkable run of global performances that began back in September 2025.

Carrying the Sri Lankan Sound Abroad

The iconic band, fronted by brothers Rohitha and Rohan, has been steadily building momentum on the world stage, bringing the unmistakable rhythms and spirit of Sri Lankan reggae to audiences far beyond the island's shores. Their current European run sees the full JAYASRI lineup taking to stages across the continent, representing the country's rich musical identity with pride.

For Sri Lankan music fans, JAYASRI have long been more than just a band — they are a cultural institution, having spent decades championing a homegrown reggae sound that blends local sensibilities with the genre's universal rhythms. Their continued presence on international stages is a testament to the enduring appeal of that vision.

A Busy Season on the Road

The band's latest international chapter has been an active one, with engagements stretching across multiple months and territories. Performing as a complete ensemble rather than a stripped-back touring configuration underscores the group's commitment to delivering the full JAYASRI experience to global audiences.

For Sri Lanka's music community, news of JAYASRI's sustained international activity serves as an encouraging reminder that the island's artists are more than capable of holding their own on the world stage — and that the reggae heartbeat born here at home continues to resonate far and wide.