World Cup Fever Cools: USA vs Belgium Last-16 Ticket Prices Tumble Over 30 Percent Before Partial Recovery

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated Round of 16 clash between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup dropped sharply by more than 30 percent, before staging a modest recovery on Saturday evening.

Prices Hit Peak Before Sharp Decline

The match, set to be played in Seattle on Monday, saw its entry-level ticket price surge to nearly $4,000 as recently as June 1. However, that figure tumbled dramatically in the days that followed, catching many football fans and market observers off guard.

The steep drop represents a significant shift in demand dynamics for what had initially been considered one of the most sought-after fixtures of the tournament, particularly given the passionate American home support and the strong Belgian side they face.

A Volatile Secondary Market

The swings in pricing reflect the unpredictable nature of the secondary ticket market surrounding major international sporting events. Fluctuations of this scale are not uncommon in the final days before high-profile knockout matches, as sellers adjust expectations and buyers hold out for better deals.

Despite the partial rebound seen on Saturday evening, prices remain considerably lower than their early-June peak, potentially offering an opportunity for fans who had previously been priced out of attending the Seattle showdown.

What It Means for Football Fans

For Sri Lankan football enthusiasts following the 2026 World Cup closely, the price volatility surrounding this fixture underscores the broader global excitement the tournament has generated. The United States, as a co-host nation alongside Canada and Mexico, has seen extraordinary demand for tickets throughout the competition.

Entry-level ticket prices peaked at nearly $4,000 on June 1

Prices fell by more than 30 percent before a partial recovery on Saturday evening

The match is scheduled to take place in Seattle on Monday

The USA versus Belgium encounter is widely regarded as one of the marquee fixtures of the Round of 16 stage, drawing intense global attention ahead of what promises to be a thrilling knockout contest.

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