Sri Lanka Could Face Zimbabwe-Style Judicial Collapse, Warns Commonwealth Lawyers' Chief

The head of the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association has issued a stark warning that Sri Lanka could plunge into a Zimbabwe-style judicial crisis if the government proceeds with its controversial plan to raise the retirement age of judges.

Steven Thiru, President of the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association, drew sharp parallels between Sri Lanka's current trajectory and the institutional collapse that devastated Zimbabwe's judiciary, cautioning that tampering with judicial independence through retirement age changes poses a grave threat to the rule of law.

A Warning Rooted in History

Zimbabwe's judicial crisis serves as a sobering cautionary tale for Commonwealth nations. The southern African country witnessed the systematic dismantling of an independent judiciary through political interference, ultimately gutting public trust in the courts and enabling unchecked executive power. Thiru's invocation of that precedent underscores the gravity of concern surrounding Sri Lanka's proposed reforms.

The Commonwealth Lawyers' Association represents legal professionals across dozens of nations that share a common legal heritage, and its leadership rarely intervenes in the domestic affairs of member states unless fundamental principles of judicial independence are considered to be under threat.

Judicial Independence at Stake

Critics of the retirement age proposal argue that altering the terms of service for sitting judges — particularly through a constitutional or legislative mechanism driven by the executive — creates conditions where judges may feel beholden to the political forces responsible for extending their tenure. This, legal experts warn, fundamentally undermines the impartiality that courts must maintain.

Such concerns are not unique to Sri Lanka. Across the Commonwealth, attempts to adjust judicial retirement ages have repeatedly been scrutinised as potential tools for political manipulation, with reform proponents and opponents often locked in fierce debate over intent and consequence.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, a country that has navigated significant constitutional turbulence in recent years, the warning carries particular weight. The island nation's judiciary has historically been regarded as one of the more resilient institutions within its democratic framework, and any perception that its independence is being eroded could have far-reaching consequences — both domestically and in terms of international standing.

Legal analysts within Sri Lanka have echoed similar reservations, noting that reforms affecting the judiciary must be pursued with the utmost transparency, broad consultation, and a clear constitutional mandate, rather than through executive diktat or rushed legislative processes.

As debate over the proposal continues, pressure is mounting on Sri Lankan authorities to engage meaningfully with the legal community — both locally and internationally — before advancing any changes that could permanently alter the character of the country's judicial institutions.

Related Video