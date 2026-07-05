PM Amarasuriya Inaugurates Saudi-Funded Medical Faculty Complex at Sabaragamuwa University
Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has officially inaugurated the newly constructed Medical Faculty complex at the Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the country's higher education and healthcare sector development.
A Major Step Forward for Medical Education
The state-of-the-art facility, which has been funded through Saudi Arabian financial support, is expected to greatly enhance the university's capacity to train the next generation of medical professionals in Sri Lanka. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Amarasuriya, underscoring the government's commitment to expanding quality medical education across the island.
Saudi Funding Strengthens Bilateral Ties
The project stands as a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, with the Gulf nation's financial contribution playing a pivotal role in bringing the ambitious infrastructure development to fruition. Such partnerships are seen as vital in helping Sri Lanka upgrade its educational institutions amid ongoing economic challenges.
Boosting Regional Healthcare Capacity
The new complex is anticipated to benefit not only the Sabaragamuwa province but the broader national healthcare landscape, by increasing the intake of medical students and providing modern facilities conducive to high-quality medical training and research.
The inauguration reflects the government's broader strategy of leveraging international partnerships to develop critical public sector infrastructure, particularly in education and health.
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My cousin applied to Sabaragamuwa med faculty last year, hope this helps intake numbers
Harini just cutting ribbons, goverment didnt build this Saudi did lol
Good to see medical faculty outside Colombo finally. About time.
But Saudi funded means what conditions attached? Anyone know?