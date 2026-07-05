NPP Faces Twin Test: Delivering Economic Relief While Navigating Easter Attacks Justice

A Nation Defined by Welfare — and War

Sri Lanka has historically carried the identity of a welfare state, a distinction that has shaped its social fabric for decades. While the liberalisation of the economy following 1977 eroded some of those welfare foundations, the essential character of the state — its commitment to public services and social protection — has largely endured through successive governments.

From Warfare to Lawfare

Between 1977 and 2009, Sri Lanka was simultaneously a warfare state, consumed by a devastating civil conflict that touched every corner of the island. The end of that war brought hope for a new chapter, yet the country has since found itself entangled in a different kind of struggle — one fought not on battlefields but in courtrooms and commissions. The unresolved quest for justice surrounding the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019 has introduced what many observers now describe as a period of "lawfare," where legal proceedings and political accountability are deeply intertwined.

The NPP's Defining Balancing Act

For the National People's Power government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, this moment presents a formidable dual challenge. On one hand, the administration carries a strong electoral mandate to deliver tangible economic relief to ordinary Sri Lankans still reeling from the aftershocks of the 2022 financial crisis. On the other hand, it faces growing public and political pressure to ensure that those responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings — which killed over 260 people — are held fully accountable through a credible and transparent legal process.

Economic Welfare Under the Spotlight

The NPP rode to power largely on promises of economic reform, anti-corruption measures, and improved living standards. With the International Monetary Fund programme continuing to impose fiscal constraints, the government must find ways to ease the burden on households while maintaining the discipline required to stabilise public finances. Welfare spending, subsidies, and cost-of-living relief remain central concerns for millions of Sri Lankans who are yet to feel a meaningful recovery.

Justice Cannot Be Deferred

At the same time, the families of Easter attack victims and civil society groups continue to demand answers. Years have passed since that Black Sunday, yet no senior figure has faced conclusive legal consequences. The NPP administration, which positioned itself as a break from the political establishment, is now under scrutiny over whether it will pursue justice with genuine resolve or allow the process to stall for political convenience.

A Government at a Crossroads

The coming months are likely to test the NPP's credibility on both fronts simultaneously. Analysts warn that allowing either issue to slide — whether economic hardship or unresolved justice — risks undermining public trust in a government that built its identity around accountability and change. For Sri Lanka, a country still healing from multiple layers of crisis, the stakes could not be higher.