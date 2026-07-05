Millions Flood Tehran Streets as Iran Bids Farewell to Supreme Leader Khamenei Amid Fragile US Truce

Vast crowds have descended upon the Iranian capital Tehran to pay their final respects to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in a joint United States-Israeli strike on his compound, marking one of the most seismic moments in Middle Eastern history in decades.

A Nation in Mourning

The funeral ceremonies drew enormous numbers of mourners into the streets of Tehran, with the procession reflecting the scale of grief gripping Iran following the death of its most powerful political and religious figure. Khamenei had served as Supreme Leader since 1989, shaping the Islamic Republic's domestic and foreign policy for over three decades.

The scenes in Tehran were described as among the largest public gatherings the country has witnessed, with mourners filling major boulevards and public squares as the ceremony unfolded.

Trump Pledges No Hostilities During Funeral

Against this volatile backdrop, United States President Donald Trump moved to assure the international community that the period surrounding the funeral would remain free of further military action. Trump stated clearly that neither side would fire upon the other during the funeral proceedings, offering a rare moment of restraint following the strike that killed Khamenei.

Trump indicated that talks between the two nations were expected to follow the conclusion of the funeral ceremonies, signalling a potential — if uncertain — diplomatic opening in the wake of an extraordinarily dangerous escalation.

Global Implications

The killing of a sitting Supreme Leader by a foreign military strike is without precedent in the history of the Islamic Republic. The event has sent shockwaves through regional and global capitals, raising urgent questions about Iran's political succession, the future of its nuclear programme, and the broader stability of the Middle East.

Sri Lankan authorities have not yet issued a formal statement on the developments, though the situation is being closely monitored given its potential impact on global oil prices and international security — both of which carry significant consequences for the Sri Lankan economy.

The world now watches closely as Iran navigates an unprecedented leadership crisis, and whether the tentative diplomatic signals from Washington will translate into meaningful dialogue in the days ahead.

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