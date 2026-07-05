Mendis and Dinusha Power Sri Lanka to Commanding 549/9 Declaration Against West Indies in Antigua

Sri Lanka Seize Control in Antigua Test

Sri Lanka produced a dominant display on day two of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua, batting through just over two sessions before declaring on an imposing total of 549 for 9, leaving their hosts with a mountain to climb before stumps.

A Day Belonging to Sri Lanka

The declaration set the tone for a commanding Sri Lankan performance, with Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha among the standout contributors who helped the touring side pile on a formidable score on the Antiguan surface. Their contributions were instrumental in pushing the total past the 500-run mark and beyond.

West Indies Struggle in Response

Faced with an enormous deficit, West Indies began their reply cautiously but could not avoid losing a wicket before the close of play. Opener Brandon King became the only batsman dismissed as the hosts crawled to 58 for 1 at stumps, leaving them trailing Sri Lanka by 491 runs with four days of cricket still remaining.

John Campbell was the pick of the West Indies batsmen at the close, unbeaten on 31 off 77 deliveries, offering some resistance alongside his overnight partner as the home side looked to regroup ahead of a challenging day three.

Sri Lanka in the Driver's Seat

With a lead of nearly 500 runs and the majority of the match still to play, Sri Lanka find themselves in a commanding position to push for a first innings victory and ultimately a Test win. The bowlers will be eager to build on the platform established by their batsmen when play resumes, with West Indies facing a stern examination of their batting depth and temperament in the days ahead.

Related Video