Sri Lanka Faces Zimbabwe-Style Judicial Crisis Warning Over Retirement Age Plan, Says Commonwealth Lawyers' Chief

Senior Legal Body Raises Alarm Over Proposed Judicial Reforms

Sri Lanka is being warned it could slide into a Zimbabwe-style constitutional crisis if it proceeds with plans to alter the retirement age of judges, according to the head of the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association.

The stark warning from the Commonwealth Lawyers' chief comes amid growing concern within international legal circles that proposed changes to the mandatory retirement age for Sri Lankan judges could fundamentally undermine the independence of the country's judiciary.

Parallels Drawn With Zimbabwe's Judicial Collapse

The Commonwealth Lawyers' Association chief drew direct comparisons with Zimbabwe, a country that experienced severe deterioration of its judicial independence when political interference compromised the structure and tenure of its courts. Legal observers have long cited Zimbabwe as a cautionary example of how executive manipulation of the judiciary can erode the rule of law and democratic governance.

The warning signals deep unease that Sri Lanka, still navigating its path to recovery following its worst economic crisis in decades, could jeopardise hard-won institutional credibility by tinkering with judicial tenure in ways that may serve political rather than constitutional interests.

Judicial Independence at Stake

At the heart of the controversy is the concern that any government-driven move to adjust when judges must retire creates an opening for political pressure on the bench. Critics argue that judicial independence — a cornerstone of any functioning democracy — depends on judges being free from interference by the executive or legislature, particularly regarding their terms of service.

Legal experts warn that altering retirement ages mid-tenure or in ways that selectively affect sitting judges could be used as a tool to reshape court compositions in favour of particular political outcomes.

International Scrutiny Intensifies

The intervention by the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association adds to the international scrutiny Sri Lanka's legal and governance institutions have faced in recent years. The country has been under pressure from various global bodies to strengthen the rule of law and ensure transparent, independent judicial processes as part of its broader reform agenda.

Sri Lankan civil society groups and members of the legal fraternity are expected to closely monitor any legislative developments related to the proposal, with many voicing strong opposition to changes they believe could set a dangerous precedent for judicial autonomy in the country.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association's warning.

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