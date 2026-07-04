Sri Lanka Customs Surpasses Mid-Year Revenue Goal with Rs. 1.37 Trillion Collection

Sri Lanka Customs has delivered a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, surpassing its revenue target with a total collection of Rs. 1.37 trillion, signalling a positive trajectory for the country's trade and fiscal outlook.

A Milestone Achievement for State Revenue

The customs authority exceeded its set revenue benchmark for the first six months of the year, reflecting improved trade activity, stronger enforcement measures, and greater operational efficiency across the island's ports and border entry points.

The Rs. 1.37 trillion collected represents a significant contribution to the national treasury at a time when Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise public finances and meet targets tied to its International Monetary Fund recovery programme.

A Boost for Fiscal Consolidation

Revenue authorities have been under considerable pressure to bolster state income as the government works to reduce its fiscal deficit and service its debt obligations following the country's unprecedented economic crisis of 2022. Customs revenue plays a critical role in that effort, forming a substantial portion of overall government tax intake.

The performance by Sri Lanka Customs is expected to strengthen confidence among international creditors and financial institutions monitoring the country's reform progress.

Implications for the Broader Economy

Analysts note that robust customs collections also reflect a gradual recovery in import volumes, suggesting that domestic demand and business activity are showing signs of resilience despite lingering economic pressures faced by ordinary Sri Lankans.

Customs revenue forms a key pillar of Sri Lanka's indirect tax base

First-half collections have exceeded the official target set for the period

Total revenue collected stands at Rs. 1.37 trillion

The government is expected to closely monitor second-half performance to determine whether the full-year revenue projections remain on track, particularly as global trade conditions and exchange rate fluctuations continue to influence import values and duty receipts.

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