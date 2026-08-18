Government Dismisses Social Media Claims of LTTE Training Camp Operating in Kilinochchi

The Sri Lankan government has firmly rejected circulating social media allegations suggesting that a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) training camp is currently being operated in the northern district of Kilinochchi, with a Cabinet Spokesman stepping forward to address and refute the claims.

Government Calls Out Misinformation

Officials moved swiftly to counter the online speculation, which had gained traction across various social media platforms in recent days. The Cabinet Spokesman categorically denied the existence of any such facility, dismissing the claims as baseless and without credible foundation.

The government's response comes amid growing concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media relating to national security matters, particularly those touching on the legacy of the decades-long civil conflict that officially concluded in 2009 with the military defeat of the LTTE.

Sensitivity Around Northern Sri Lanka

Kilinochchi, once the administrative headquarters of the LTTE during the height of the civil war, remains a deeply symbolic location in Sri Lanka's post-conflict landscape. Any suggestions of renewed militant activity in the region carry significant political and social weight, making the government's prompt rebuttal particularly noteworthy.

The claims originated from and spread widely across social media platforms

The Cabinet Spokesman officially denied the allegations on behalf of the government

Kilinochchi was formerly a stronghold of the now-defeated LTTE

Calls for Responsible Sharing

Authorities have implicitly urged the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified content related to national security, warning that such misinformation can destabilise communities and undermine the progress made in post-war reconciliation efforts.

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex post-conflict environment in the north and east of the country, where trust-building between communities and the state remains an ongoing priority. The government has consistently maintained that it will not tolerate attempts — whether deliberate or otherwise — to reignite tensions through the spread of false narratives tied to the island's painful civil war history.

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