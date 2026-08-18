SLT-MOBITEL Group Posts Strong Q2 2026 Results with Double-Digit Revenue Growth and Surging Profits

Telco Giant Reports Impressive Financial Performance for Second Quarter of 2026

Sri Lanka's leading telecommunications conglomerate, SLT-MOBITEL Group, has recorded a robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2026, posting an 11.1% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, while profit after tax surged by 54.4%.

The strong results reflect growing demand for telecommunications services across the island, as both fixed-line and mobile segments continue to expand their subscriber bases and service offerings in an increasingly digital economy.

Revenue and Profitability on the Rise

The Group's double-digit revenue growth signals a continued recovery and positive momentum within Sri Lanka's telecommunications sector. The sharp rise in after-tax profit — more than half again compared to the previous corresponding period — underscores improving operational efficiencies and cost management within the organisation.

Analysts are likely to view the results favourably, as they indicate that SLT-MOBITEL is successfully navigating the broader economic challenges that have tested Sri Lankan businesses in recent years.

A Positive Outlook for Sri Lanka's Telecoms Sector

As the national telecommunications provider, SLT-MOBITEL plays a central role in Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure. The Group's improving financials are expected to support continued investment in network expansion, 5G readiness, and broadband connectivity across urban and rural communities alike.

The Q2 2026 results position SLT-MOBITEL as one of the stronger-performing entities listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, and stakeholders will be watching closely as the Group moves into the second half of the financial year.