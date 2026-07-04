Maldives-Extradited Suspect Linked to Akuregoda Double Murder of Lawyer and Wife

A 23-year-old man suspected of involvement in the brutal shooting deaths of a lawyer and his wife in Akuregoda has been extradited from the Maldives and brought back to Sri Lanka to face justice, authorities have confirmed.

Double Murder Shocks the Country

The fatal attack, which claimed the lives of the attorney-at-law and his wife, sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's legal community and the wider public. The couple were gunned down in what investigators believe was a carefully planned hit carried out by an organised criminal network.

The case drew significant national attention given the high-profile nature of the victims and the apparent sophistication of the operation behind the killings.

Suspect Tracked Down in Maldives

Following the murders, law enforcement authorities launched an extensive manhunt that ultimately led investigators to the neighbouring island nation of the Maldives, where the suspect had allegedly fled to evade capture.

Through coordinated efforts between Sri Lankan authorities and their Maldivian counterparts, the 23-year-old was located and subsequently extradited back to Sri Lanka to be dealt with under the country's legal system.

Organised Crime Links Under Scrutiny

Investigators have indicated that the suspect is believed to be connected to an organised crime syndicate, suggesting that the double murder was not an isolated incident but rather part of broader criminal activity. Authorities are continuing to probe those connections as part of the ongoing investigation.

The victims were an attorney-at-law and his wife, both fatally shot in Akuregoda.

The prime suspect is a 23-year-old with alleged ties to organised crime.

The individual had fled to the Maldives following the killings.

Extradition was secured through cooperation between Sri Lankan and Maldivian authorities.

The case is expected to proceed through the Sri Lankan courts, with authorities signalling that further arrests related to the wider criminal network responsible for the murders remain a possibility as investigations continue.