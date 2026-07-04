India's Visa and Passport Services in Sri Lanka to Switch Providers from July 7

Sri Lankan applicants seeking Indian visas and passport-related services will soon deal with a new service provider, as the High Commission of India in Colombo has announced a transition to Alhind Global Services as its new outsourcing partner, effective from July 7.

New Provider Takes Over

The High Commission confirmed that Alhind Global Services has been selected to replace the current outsourcing agency handling Indian visa and passport services in Sri Lanka. The changeover is scheduled to come into effect on July 7, marking a significant administrative shift for the thousands of Sri Lankans who apply for Indian visas each year.

What This Means for Applicants

Sri Lankan nationals and Indian citizens residing in Sri Lanka who require consular services — including visa applications, passport renewals, and other related documentation — will need to engage with Alhind Global Services once the transition takes place. Applicants are advised to take note of the new arrangements to avoid any disruption to their travel or documentation plans.

The transition is effective from July 7

Alhind Global Services is the newly appointed outsourcing partner

Services include visa processing and passport-related consular assistance

Smooth Transition Expected

The High Commission of India in Colombo has urged applicants to stay updated on further details regarding the new service centre locations, operating hours, and appointment procedures, which are expected to be communicated ahead of the July 7 launch date.

Sri Lanka remains one of the largest sources of visitors to India in the South Asian region, making the smooth functioning of visa and consular services a matter of considerable public interest for both governments and ordinary travellers alike.