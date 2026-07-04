Emergency Dengue Crackdown Launched Across 23 High-Risk Zones in Western Province

Health authorities have launched a targeted dengue control operation across 23 identified high-risk areas in the Western Province, with the special campaign getting underway on Sunday.

Coordinated Response to Rising Threat

The operation, which is being carried out under official coordination, focuses specifically on locations that have been flagged as particularly vulnerable to dengue transmission. The Western Province, which includes the commercial capital Colombo, has long been among the most affected regions in the country during dengue outbreaks due to its high population density and urban environment.

Why the Western Province Remains a Hotspot

Densely populated urban and suburban communities in the Western Province create ideal conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus, to breed. Stagnant water in construction sites, discarded containers, and poorly maintained drains are among the most common breeding grounds targeted during such operations.

What the Operation Involves

Authorities conducting the drive are expected to carry out a range of preventive and control measures across the 23 designated zones, which may include:

Inspection and elimination of mosquito breeding sites

Fogging and larviciding in affected neighbourhoods

Public awareness campaigns at the community level

Enforcement action against premises found harbouring breeding conditions

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Health officials consistently remind the public that dengue prevention is a shared responsibility, and that simple household measures can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito breeding.

Residents in and around the Western Province are urged to regularly check their surroundings for stagnant water, ensure proper disposal of waste, and seek medical attention promptly if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or body pain are experienced.

Sri Lanka has historically recorded spikes in dengue cases during and after periods of heavy rainfall, making timely operations such as this critical to containing the spread of the disease before it reaches epidemic proportions.

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