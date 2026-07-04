Dinusha and Mendis Shine as Sri Lanka Post Commanding 402-5 Against West Indies in Second Test

Sri Lanka Dominate Opening Day with Impressive Batting Display

Sri Lanka produced a commanding batting performance in the second Test against West Indies, finishing the day on a formidable 402 for 5, thanks largely to stellar contributions from Dinusha and Kamindu Mendis, who defied a persistent West Indian bowling attack to guide their side to a position of strength.

A Partnership That Shifted the Momentum

The West Indies bowlers made early inroads and appeared to have Sri Lanka under pressure at various stages of the innings, but Dinusha and Mendis refused to buckle. The two batters combined to construct a crucial partnership that not only steadied the innings but ultimately allowed Sri Lanka to take full control of proceedings.

Dinusha played with admirable composure, building his innings patiently before shifting gears to punish the West Indies attack. Mendis, equally impressive, demonstrated his class and temperament, contributing significantly to the total and frustrating the hosts' attempts to break through.

Sri Lanka in the Driver's Seat

By the close of play, Sri Lanka had posted 402 for 5, a total that places the visitors in an excellent position heading into the remaining days of the contest. The score reflects the tourists' clear intent to press for a series result, with several wickets still in hand and the lower order yet to contribute.

For West Indies, the day was a difficult one, as their bowlers toiled without the reward their efforts at times deserved. The home side will need to dig deep and find early breakthroughs when play resumes if they are to haul themselves back into the match.

Sri Lanka Eyes Series Advantage

With the series still up for grabs, this strong first-innings total could prove decisive. Sri Lankan fans back home will be watching with great anticipation as the team looks to build on this impressive platform and push for a victory that would hand them a significant advantage in the series.

The performances of Dinusha and Mendis in particular will be celebrated by supporters on the island, as the duo demonstrated precisely the kind of grit and skill that Test cricket demands at the highest level.