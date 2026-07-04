Department of Examinations Opens Online Applications for 2026 GCE O/L from July 3

The Department of Examinations has announced that online applications for the 2026 General Certificate of Education (Ordinary Level) Examination will be accepted beginning July 3, giving students and schools across Sri Lanka an important window to complete their registration ahead of next year's national assessment.

Key Dates and Registration Process

Eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications through the official online portal of the Department of Examinations from the opening date of July 3. Authorities have urged schools and private candidates to act promptly to avoid any last-minute complications that may arise closer to the deadline.

The GCE Ordinary Level Examination is one of the most significant academic milestones for students in Sri Lanka, typically sitting the paper at the end of their secondary schooling years. The results play a crucial role in determining eligibility for Advanced Level studies and future educational pathways.

What Candidates Should Know

Applications are to be submitted online through the Department of Examinations' official platform.

The application window opens on July 3.

Both school candidates and private candidates are expected to follow the prescribed registration procedures.

The Department of Examinations has advised all relevant parties, including school principals and examination coordinators, to familiarise themselves with the online submission process and ensure that student details are entered accurately to prevent delays or rejection of applications.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to follow up with their children's respective schools to confirm that registration has been completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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