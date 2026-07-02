Sugeeshwara Bandara Remanded Further as Bail Decision Pushed to July 8

Sugeeshwara Bandara, who served as private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and is also known as a political activist, was further remanded when he appeared before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered that Bandara remain in remand custody until July 8, at which point the court is also expected to deliver its ruling on a pending bail application filed on his behalf.

The decision to postpone the bail order means Bandara will spend additional time in detention as the court takes more time to consider the merits of the application.

Sugeeshwara Bandara rose to prominence through his close association with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, serving in a key administrative role during the former president's tenure. He has also been an active figure in political circles aligned with the Rajapaksa family.

The case is expected to draw continued public attention given Bandara's ties to the former head of state. Further developments are anticipated when the matter is taken up again at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on July 8.

Related Video