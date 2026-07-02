Gammanpila Lists Four Reasons Why Suresh Sallay Should Refuse to Hand Over Passwords

Former Minister and Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader Udaya Gammanpila has stepped forward to publicly defend former State Intelligence Service (SIS) Director Suresh Sallay, outlining four key reasons why Sallay should not be compelled to surrender his passwords to investigators.

A Public Defence of Sallay

Gammanpila, a seasoned political figure known for his outspoken commentary on matters of national security and governance, made his position clear in a statement issued today. He argued that handing over personal passwords would be both legally questionable and potentially dangerous, and called on relevant authorities to reconsider the demand.

The Four Reasons

Right against self-incrimination: Gammanpila contended that compelling any individual to provide passwords that could be used as evidence against them violates the fundamental legal principle that no person should be forced to incriminate themselves.

Gammanpila contended that compelling any individual to provide passwords that could be used as evidence against them violates the fundamental legal principle that no person should be forced to incriminate themselves. National security concerns: As a former senior intelligence official, Sallay's digital accounts and communications may contain highly sensitive state information. Gammanpila warned that exposing such data could pose a serious risk to national security and ongoing intelligence operations.

As a former senior intelligence official, Sallay's digital accounts and communications may contain highly sensitive state information. Gammanpila warned that exposing such data could pose a serious risk to national security and ongoing intelligence operations. Lack of proper legal framework: The PHU leader argued that Sri Lanka's current legal provisions do not adequately address the forced disclosure of digital passwords, making such a demand legally questionable under existing law.

The PHU leader argued that Sri Lanka's current legal provisions do not adequately address the forced disclosure of digital passwords, making such a demand legally questionable under existing law. Potential for misuse: Gammanpila raised concerns that access to Sallay's private communications could be exploited for political purposes rather than legitimate investigative ones, undermining the integrity of the process.

Broader Political Context

The remarks come at a time of heightened scrutiny surrounding Sri Lanka's intelligence apparatus and its former leadership. Suresh Sallay, who previously headed the State Intelligence Service under the Rajapaksa administration, has been a figure of considerable political interest in the post-aragalaya era as authorities examine the conduct of key officials from previous governments.

Gammanpila's intervention signals that the case surrounding Sallay is likely to attract further political debate, with opposition figures increasingly vocal about what they describe as the selective targeting of former officials.

Gammanpila urged that due process be followed and that the rights of all individuals — regardless of their political affiliations or past roles — be upheld throughout any investigation. He indicated that his party would continue to monitor developments in the case closely.

The controversy is expected to intensify in the coming days as legal experts and civil society groups weigh in on the broader implications of compelling intelligence officials to disclose sensitive digital information.

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